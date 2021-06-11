Mattel Unveils New Sustainable Barbie Collection Made From Recycled Ocean Plastics

Mattel announced the launch of the first-ever Barbie doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic.

The launch is part of their mission to achieve 100%, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all of its products and packaging by 2030, the company stated in a press release.

Barbie’s new collection includes three dolls whose bodies are made from 90% recycled ocean-bound plastic parts. The collection also includes a Beach Shack playset and accessories, made from over 90% recycled plastic.

Barbie is also teaming up with 4ocean, an environmental non-profit, to create limited edition 4ocean x Barbie bracelets. Each bracelet is made with post-consumer recycled materials and hand-assembled by artisans in Bali.

For each bracelet sold, 4ocean will pull one pound of trash from oceans, rivers, and coastlines and contribute education materials to “inspire and empower the next generation,” Mattel says.

Each doll retails for around $9.99 and the “Ocean Beach Shack Playset” retails for around $19.99.