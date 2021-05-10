Mattel Wants You To Send Back Your Toys When You’re Done With Them

Mattel wants your old toys 90s kids! Do you still have those old Barbies in your parent’s basement?

Mattel is launching a pilot program called “Mattel Playback” that is designed to recover and reuse materials in old toys for future Mattel products.

Mattel previously committed to using 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all of its products and packaging by 2030.

If you want to participate, you can hit up the Mattel website and print a free shipping label. Just pack up your old toys and send them back!

You can currently ship Barbie, Matchbox, and MEGA toys.

According to CNN, the toys will then be sorted and separated by material type and processed and recycled, according to the company. Materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content in new toys will either be downcycled into other plastic products or converted from waste to energy.

This new program is open to Canadians and Americans currently.