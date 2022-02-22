Matthew Perry Has A New Memoir Coming Out

Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir won’t “sugarcoat” the “tougher times” with his ‘Friends’ co-stars, according to reports.

Perry says it’s a juicy read and dishes on the ups and downs of his time on and off the screen.

It’s anticipated that Perry will open up about what happened on the ‘Friends: The Reunion’ special last year, which saw him reunite with Jennifer Aniston [Rachel Green], Courteney Cox [Monica Geller], David Schwimmer [Ross Geller] Lisa Kudrow [Phoebe Buffay], and Matt LeBlanc [Joey Tribbiani].

Perry recently admitted he feels grateful he has “lived to tell the tale” of his life. The Memoir titled ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Things will be released in November!

Photo Credit: Facebook!