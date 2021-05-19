The Friends Reunion Trailer is Here!

Today HBO Max released the trailer for the highly anticipated Friends reunion, giving us our first look at the event we have waited so long for!

In it we see a recreation of some iconic scenes and of course the question about if Ross and Rachel WERE on a break!

Its’s going to be an emotional look back at the show. . All six cast members, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer are involved. Guests will include: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

One question… where is Paul Rudd!!