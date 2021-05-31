Matthew Perry Is Fine, Don’t Worry

If you saw the ‘Friends’ reunion, then you were probably wondering the same thing I was…

Is Chandler ok?

The producer of ‘Friends’ Kevin Bright says Perry is fine.

During the reunion show, Perry appears to slur his words during the trailer and throughout the special, he wasn’t as outspoken as you’d expect.

Producer and director, Kevin Bright insisted that Matthew was fine… “I talked to him (Matthew). It was great seeing him again,” Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter. “What people say is what people say. I don’t have any(thing) to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show.

The long-awaited reunion show was released last week and saw many celebrities making appearances including Justin Bieber who appeared in Ross’s Halloween costume “doody.”