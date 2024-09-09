Maui Beats Paris: The New Top Romantic Destination

For years, Paris has reigned as the go-to spot for romance, but according to a new survey, it's no longer the ultimate lovebird destination! Move over, "City of Love"—Maui, Hawaii has swooped in to claim the title of the most romantic travel spot this year.

While Paris still holds a special place in the hearts of many, with 33% of survey respondents ranking it high on their list, it seems couples are craving more scenic backdrops. Rome and Santorini, with their breathtaking views, are strong contenders, offering romance with a touch of history and charm.

Trending Romantic Hotspots

The allure of tropical getaways is undeniable. Beachy locations like Cancun, Mexico (19%), Costa Rica (13%), and the British Virgin Islands (12%) are favoured by those looking to ignite that spark of love. However, the survey also revealed an interesting twist: many travellers believe that smaller, hidden destinations can be even more romantic than the popular tourist spots. There’s something about the off-the-beaten-path adventures that makes the heart grow fonder.

Regardless of the destination, there's one thing travellers agree on—vacations ramp up romance! On average, respondents felt 62% more romantic while on holiday than they do in their everyday lives. So, whether you're sipping wine in Tuscany or lounging on a beach in St. Lucia, there’s something about travel that turns up the heat.

Love on the Go

For singles, love may also be in the air. Half of the unattached respondents admitted that one of the best parts of travelling is the potential to meet someone special. Could a chance encounter in Costa Rica lead to your next whirlwind romance? You never know!

Top Romantic Destinations to Visit with Your Partner:

Maui, Hawaii — 34%

— 34% Paris, France — 33%

— 33% Rome, Italy — 29%

— 29% Venice, Italy — 27%

— 27% Cancun, Mexico — 19%

— 19% Tuscany, Italy — 16%

— 16% Costa Rica — 13%

— 13% British Virgin Islands — 12%

— 12% St. Lucia — 11%

— 11% Santorini, Greece — 11%

While many countries are on the list, it’s worth noting that no Canadian cities cracked the top ten. But hey, there's still time to make Banff or Niagara Falls the next big thing in romance! Until then, it seems travellers are off to sunnier, more exotic locales to find love.

Where will your next romantic adventure take you?