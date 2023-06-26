Maury Povich Brands At-Home Paternity Tests!

Maury Povich — the famed host of “Maury,” known for his iconic catchphrase “You are not the father” — is bringing his paternity stunt to viewers’ homes.

The TV host has developed his line of home paternity tests, appropriately called “The Results Are In.”

The test features all the necessary tools to take a DNA sample that can then be sent to a diagnostics centre.

Maury said in a statement, With ‘The Results Are In,’ we’re making it easier and more affordable than ever before for people to get the answers they need.”

Unlike his show, there’s no funny business — the company promises complete confidentiality and a 99.99% accuracy rate with results, which will arrive in just two to three business days.

Maury retired from daytime TV last year and is now 84! Povich was a TV fixture for decades.

Formerly the host of the news program “A Current Affair” (1986-1990), he went on to be the face of the daytime show “Maury” (1991-2022).