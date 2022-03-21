‘Maury’ To End After 30 Years!

After 31 years of his famous line “you are not the father’ Maury wants to retire.

The show began in 1991 and has always focused on issues such as teen pregnancy, sexual infidelity and paternity test reveals in front of a live studio audience.

Maury Povich is 83 and said he wanted to retire 6 years ago, but didn’t because NBCUniversal asked him to continue the show.

Maury is married to journalist and TV reporter Connie Chung and the pair are looking forward to the next phase of life.

According to an inside, Maury agreed to stay for the last few years because he wanted to keep the staff employed, especially during the pandemic.

In a statement, Maury said: “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show. Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal. I’m so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the Maury show, but as I occasionally tell my guests: ‘Enough, already!’”

Photo Credit: Facebook/Maury