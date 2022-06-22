Mayim Bialik Has COVID-19

Amy Farrah Fowler tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend and says she’s tried many different remedies.

In an Instagram Live video on her ‘Bialik Breakdown’ page, she said: “I have COVID and it’s no joke over here.”

She revealed she was taking advice and trying zinc, vitamin C, lemon juice, ginger and turmeric to try to help herself during the illness.

Bialik says she’s been suffering from severe exhaustion and tightness in her chest since contracting the virus.

Bialik is immunocompromised and has asthma and points out how everyone deals with different symptoms, and that she regrets not wearing a mask at times.