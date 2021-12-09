Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings are sticking with “Jeopardy!”

Announced on Wednesday that the pair will continue to share hosting duties throughout the 38th season, which will run into next year.

Michael Davies will remain as executive producer and put out the statement that read in part;

Related: Homeless Shelter Named In Honour Of Late Jeopardy Host…

“We are delighted to let you know that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties through the end of Jeopardy! He continues, “We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!”

Lots of people wanted this gig! Others who tried out for the full-time hosting gig included LeVar Burton, Katie Couric, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Anderson Cooper, Buzzy Cohen, David Faber, and Aaron Rodgers. It was announced in November that Burton, a fan favourite to take over the “Jeopardy!” role, has partnered with eOne to develop and host a new “Trivial Pursuit” game show.