Homeless Shelter Named In Honour of Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek

A shelter for the homeless near Los Angeles, California is set to be named after late ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek.

The hope of the Valley Rescue Mission in Northridge announced the new shelter, which is being called The Trebek Center to honour the beloved game show icon’s legacy of helping others.

The site was a rink originally but shut down due to COVID-19 and is expected to undergo a six-million dollar Reno to convert it into a shelter.

Trebek and his wife, Jean, previously donated $500,000 to the organization to help them purchase the property, which will be a 107-bed shelter.

The TV legend had been a longtime advocate for helping those less fortunate and after his passing much of his ‘Jeopardy!’ wardrobe was donated to help homeless individuals find jobs.

In addition, Trebek & his wife started the Trebek Family Foundation in 2011 to support charities.