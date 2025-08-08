U Can’t Pay This: MC Hammer Sued Over Unpaid Car Loan 🚗💸

Stop… credit time.

MC Hammer — the rap legend behind the 1990 hit “U Can’t Touch This” — is now facing a lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay off a luxury Land Rover. According to court documents, JPMorgan Chase claims Hammer (real name Stanley Burrell) and his company, U Can’t Touch This LLC — yes, that’s actually the name — stopped making payments on the $114,000 vehicle they bought in 2023.

The lawsuit, filed in California last week, says Hammer still owes more than $76,000 after missing “a number” of monthly payments. (Translation: more than two, less than “oops, it’s been a year.”)

RELATED: 10 Of The Greatest One-Hit Wonders Of All Time

Hammer rose to fame in the late ‘80s, cementing his pop culture legacy with his parachute-like Hammer Pants and high-speed dance moves that could double as a cardio workout. He had dolls, a Saturday morning cartoon (Hammerman), and more hits than a mixtape in the ‘90s.

But his meteoric rise came with a crash — bankruptcy in the mid-1990s. Now, it seems history is threatening to repeat itself… except this time, it’s less “Can’t Touch This” and more “Can’t Pay This.”