McDonald Has Announced A New Donut!

On September 1st, you’ll be able to order glazed pull apart donuts! Yummy!

Each donut is coated in a sweet glaze and is baked into tear apart bites which make it easy to share and easy to eat! (I won’t be sharing)

There’s no date yet of when the limited-edition offer will expire, so be sure to get to McDonald’s as soon as September 1 to ensure you get your hands on a pull-apart donut.

The McDonuts won’t be around forever, so get them while you can!