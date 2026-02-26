McDonald’s Debuts Its “Biggest Burger Ever” and It’s… a Commitment

McDonald’s is going big. Not metaphorically. Not emotionally. Physically big.

The chain has revealed a new menu item called the Big Arch Burger, rolling out across the U.S. next Tuesday for a limited time. And yes, the name is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

According to McDonald’s, this is their “biggest and boldest burger yet.” It stacks two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar, crispy onions, raw onions, lettuce and pickles onto a sesame and poppy seed bun. Then it gets finished with a new “Big Arch Sauce,” described as a blend of mustard, pickle and sweet tomato flavours.

So basically… everything. All at once. In bread.

And the size isn’t just visual. The Big Arch clocks in at 1,057 calories. For comparison, a standard McDonald’s cheeseburger sits around 303 calories, and a Big Mac lands near 509.

This thing is less “quick bite” and more “cancel your afternoon plans.”

There’s no official Canadian pricing yet, but early estimates suggest a combo could land somewhere around $12 to $15 in the U.S., depending on location.

In other words, if you’ve ever said, “I wish a Big Mac was… more,” McDonald’s heard you. Loudly. And responded with a burger that feels less like lunch and more like a personal challenge.