McDonald’s Canada Is Ending Its McCafe Rewards So Cash In While You Can

But I love collecting those stickers!

By Kool Mornings

The company announced that it’s phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. 

According to the fast-food giant, they will stop handing out their loyalty sticker cards as of August 2022.

The loyalty card is used to let you collect seven stickers before receiving the 8th beverage free!

So the card and sticker program is out as of next month, however; a similar program where you collect points to get free drinks will exist through the McDonald’s app!

If you have any physical cards to redeem, you can do so until December 31st, 2023.  

McDonald’s is giving you a year and a half roughly as their freebies are non-transferable onto the app.

And, before you get any bright ideas, the restaurant also clearly states that the cards or stickers can not be auctioned, sold, copied or duplicated and have no cash value. Sorry!

