McDonald’s & Crocs Join Forces: The Happy Meal That’s Got Parents Talking

McDonald’s is teaming up with Crocs for a brand-new Happy Meal, and while it’s meant for kids, adults are the ones buzzing with excitement!

For many parents, this collaboration brings back memories of the excitement surrounding Happy Meal toys like Beanie Babies and Barbie dolls. But this time, it's all about Crocs Clips — tiny, adorable charms that are just as collectible.

What’s Inside the Crocs Happy Meal?

The meal comes in a Croc-branded Happy Meal box, complete with a Crocs Clip packaged in its own mini Crocs box and adorned with themed stickers. There are 10 different Crocs Clips in total, each designed to add a quirky touch to your favourite accessories, from backpacks to, you guessed it, your Crocs.

“These are currently out in a handful of countries and they have 10 total, and each one comes in the cutest little Crocs box,” reads a viral post from a fan.

With the rise in popularity of bag charms and other fun trinkets, it’s no wonder that even adults are excited to get their hands on these keychain-sized Crocs accessories. This trend has taken off, especially among millennials, who love adding a personal touch to their shoes, bags, and other everyday items.

A Happy Meal For All Ages

Parents are filling the comment sections, gushing about the collaboration and expressing their eagerness to collect these unexpected, yet highly sought-after, charms. It's clear this isn’t just another kids' meal toy; it's a nostalgic trip that taps into the love many adults have for both McDonald’s and Crocs.

Though the Crocs Happy Meal is only available in select international markets, anticipation is building for the potential launch in North America. The exact release date for the US and Canada remains unknown, but that hasn’t stopped the excitement from spreading.

It looks like the next Happy Meal craze is on the horizon, and it might just see adults lining up alongside their kids!