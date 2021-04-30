McDonald’s Is Saying Sorry By Giving Away Free McFlurries

McDonald’s is giving out free McFlurries to people who have been tricked by their ice cream spoons thinking they were straws.

On May 4 you’ll be able to find a one-use code to get one regular-sized Caramel Brownie McFlurry at participating locations.

And for those who don’t want to leave their homes or are unable to, can still get a free McFlurry by ordering at least $15 worth of food through Uber Eats from May 3 to May 9.

The fast-food chain explained that the spoon was made the way it is to connect to the ice cream machine for mixing ingredients.