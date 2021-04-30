McDonald’s Is Saying Sorry By Giving Away Free McFlurries
Start the car!
McDonald’s is giving out free McFlurries to people who have been tricked by their ice cream spoons thinking they were straws.
On May 4 you’ll be able to find a one-use code to get one regular-sized Caramel Brownie McFlurry at participating locations.
And for those who don’t want to leave their homes or are unable to, can still get a free McFlurry by ordering at least $15 worth of food through Uber Eats from May 3 to May 9.
The fast-food chain explained that the spoon was made the way it is to connect to the ice cream machine for mixing ingredients.