Do you have any old McDonald’s plastic straws shoved in a drawer somewhere? They could be worth big bucks.

There are lots of listings on eBay for the “rare” McDonald’s merch, with asking prices as high as $500 dollars for a set of 25.

For plastic straws! On eBay in the UK, someone is asking over 6-thousand dollars for a single straw.

Not surprisingly, no takers, even with free postage.