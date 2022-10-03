McDonald’s Will Start Offering Adult Happy Meals!

They are doing this to recreate ‘one of the most nostalgic experiences ever.’ McDonald’s is banking on the fact that no matter how old you get, you’re never too old for a happy meal.

The restaurant chain this week announced plans to introduce adult-oriented meals — complete with a free toy — in an initiative designed to work off of the nostalgia of the restaurant’s famous red cardboard boxes.

McDonald’s partnered with Cactus Plant Flea Market and will feature a more adult-sized happy meal.

The adult menu will offer a Big Mac or 10-pieces of Chicken McNugget, as well as fries and a drink.

Inside the box will also be “one of four collectible figurines” of McDonald’s mascots Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie, as well as a Cactus Buddy.

tell me ur fave and i’ll tell u mine pic.twitter.com/msuxetDvws — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 27, 2022

If you don’t want the food, but rather the stuff, you can hit up the collab’s website as of October 3rd!