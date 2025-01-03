Meet Gen Beta: The Kids Born Starting in 2025

Move over, Gen Alpha and Gen Z—there’s a new generation on the horizon, and they’re already making waves before they’ve even arrived. Introducing Gen Beta, the next cohort of humanity set to be born between 2025 and 2039.

If you’re a Millennial or Gen Z’er, you’ve probably been on the receiving end of some pretty harsh generational stereotypes—“snowflakes” and “lazy,” ring any bells? Well, get ready to pass the torch, because the teasing is already starting for Gen Beta, even though most of them haven’t been born yet.

Who Are Gen Beta?

Gen Beta will be the youngest offspring of Millennials and Gen Z, and by 2035, they’re expected to make up 16% of the global population. Let that sink in—this generation will be shaping the world we live in, from technology and culture to politics and beyond.

And here’s the mind-bending part: most members of Gen Beta are likely to see the 22nd century. That’s right, the year 2100 will be just another chapter in their lifetime. Talk about living in the future!

What Comes After Gen Beta?

Following Gen Alpha (2010–2024) and now Gen Beta, it’s safe to assume that the next generation—those born after 2039—might be dubbed Gen Gamma, borrowing from the Greek alphabet. But with 14 years to go before Gen Gamma starts arriving, it’s anyone’s guess what cultural and historical events will shape them.

A Quick Look at the Generations and Their Birth Years

Ever wondered how all the generations stack up? Here’s a cheat sheet:

Builders : 1925 – 1945

: 1925 – 1945 Boomers : 1946 – 1964

: 1946 – 1964 Gen X : 1965 – 1979

: 1965 – 1979 Millennials (Gen Y) : 1980 – 1994

: 1980 – 1994 Gen Z : 1995 – 2009

: 1995 – 2009 Gen Alpha : 2010 – 2024

: 2010 – 2024 Gen Beta: 2025 – 2039

As we gear up for the arrival of Gen Beta, it’s exciting (and a little intimidating) to imagine what this generation will bring to the table. Will they solve climate change? Invent mind-blowing tech? Only time will tell!