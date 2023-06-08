Gen X Claim To Have Higher Standards Than Other Generations!
It's good to have high standards
New research finds that it takes less than 20 minutes for the average person to know if they want a second date.
It appears that those born between 1965 and 1980 have the highest standards compared to Gen Z and millennials.
When it comes to the actual date itself, physical appearance is important to 44% of respondents, but a greater value is placed on manners (51%), personality (48%) and conversational skills (47%).
The survey also found that topics of conversation can be a red flag.
Results found 53% would be turned off if someone brought up sex on a first date, with younger respondents more likely to agree. Religion and exes were also topics that people do not want to talk about.
WHAT CONTRIBUTED TO THE ENDING OF A RELATIONSHIP?
- Clinginess — 43%
- Overuse of social media — 42%
- Poor hygiene — 42%
- Lack of/differing sense of humour — 41%
- Being too obsessed with their pet — 40%
- Poor manners — 38%
- Not liking a specific food — 35%
- Being too talkative — 31%
- Being too messy — 25%
- Never washing the dishes — 18%
- Never cooking meals — 14%
- Not being reliable — 14%
- Being too competitive — 13%
- Being too negative — 13%
- Lied about something — 13%
- Rude to waitstaff — 13%
- My pet didn’t like them — 12%
- Bad sex — 12%
- They didn’t care about being sustainable — 11%
- Not willing to change — 11%