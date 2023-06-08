Gen X Claim To Have Higher Standards Than Other Generations!

New research finds that it takes less than 20 minutes for the average person to know if they want a second date.

It appears that those born between 1965 and 1980 have the highest standards compared to Gen Z and millennials.

When it comes to the actual date itself, physical appearance is important to 44% of respondents, but a greater value is placed on manners (51%), personality (48%) and conversational skills (47%).

The survey also found that topics of conversation can be a red flag.

Results found 53% would be turned off if someone brought up sex on a first date, with younger respondents more likely to agree. Religion and exes were also topics that people do not want to talk about.

