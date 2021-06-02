THE TOP WORDS OF WISDOM OLDER GENERATIONS WOULD GIVE YOUNG PEOPLE

The value of wisdom from older generations is priceless because they’ve already gone through it all. So listen up!

So someone asked older people what advice they’d give younger generations about life.

Here are the top ten words of wisdom they said are the most valuable. More

1. Treat others how you’d like to be treated.

2. Manners don’t cost a thing.

3. Always try your best.

4. If your job offers you a pension plan, do it.

5. Don’t spend all your time on social media.

6. Start saving for retirement in your twenties.

7. Don’t take anything for granted.

8. You don’t have to go to college to be successful.

9. Hold onto the people closest to you.

10. Be confident in your own skin.

Here are some other words of wisdom for you!

Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad

An apple a day keeps anyone away if you throw it hard enough

When people tell you “you’re going to regret that in the morning,” Sleep in until noon- be a problem solver