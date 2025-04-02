Meet the Onscreen Beatles: The Stars Bringing the Fab Four to Life

The Beatles are coming back to the big screen in an ambitious new way! Four separate biopics, each telling the story of one band member, are set to hit theaters in April 2028. Director Sam Mendes and Sony Pictures are promising a "bingeable theatrical experience"—and now, we finally know who will be stepping into the legendary roles of John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Let’s meet the actors taking on the Beatles!

Harris Dickinson as John Lennon

Harris Dickinson, 28, will portray the enigmatic and rebellious John Lennon. The British actor has an impressive resume, having played real-life figures like oil tycoon heir John Paul Getty III and wrestling icon David Von Erich. With his ability to bring depth to complex characters, Dickinson is sure to capture Lennon’s wit, passion, and ever-evolving artistic spirit. Lennon has been portrayed onscreen many times, but Dickinson’s take will be the first fully authorized by Apple Corps Ltd.

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

Paul Mescal, the 29-year-old Irish actor best known for Aftersun and Gladiator II, will take on the role of Paul McCartney. Mescal's talent for deeply emotional performances makes him a great fit for the Beatles’ heart and melody maker. Given McCartney’s musical genius and long career, this film has the potential to be one of the most exciting of the four.

Joseph Quinn as George Harrison

London-born Joseph Quinn, 31, is stepping into the role of the "quiet Beatle," George Harrison. Quinn shot to fame in Stranger Things and is set to play Johnny Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four films. Harrison’s deep spirituality and masterful guitar work are central to the Beatles’ legacy, and it will be fascinating to see Quinn bring his journey to life.

Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr

Barry Keoghan, the 32-year-old Irish actor, will be taking up the drumsticks as Ringo Starr. Keoghan has gained recognition for his roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, earning multiple award nominations. Ringo’s humor, charm, and steady drumming made him a beloved figure, and Keoghan’s playful energy should make for a perfect match.

A Bold New Take on the Beatles' Story

Unlike previous films about the Beatles, these four movies will give each member their own spotlight. While some fans have questioned the casting of non-Liverpudlian actors, there's no doubt that this talented group will bring something fresh and exciting to the story of the most famous band in history.

With the full support of Apple Corps Ltd, these biopics are shaping up to be the most authentic retelling of the Beatles’ journey yet. Will this groundbreaking project live up to expectations? Fans will find out when all four films arrive in theaters in April 2028.