Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Gentle-Parent Her ‘Manchild’

Sabrina Carpenter is back with a bold, sharp, and seriously catchy new single called “Manchild”—and it’s already making waves as her most unapologetic breakup anthem yet.

Released just yesterday, Manchild is the perfect blend of fun and fierce. You’ll find yourself singing along to lines like “Why so sexy if so dumb?” —because clearly, Sabrina’s done being polite to guys who act like boys.

What’s the song really about?

On the surface, it’s a flirty, sassy tune, but listen closely and it’s a no-holds-barred takedown. Though Sabrina never mentions names, fans are pretty sure this song is inspired by her breakup with Barry Keoghan, her Saltburn co-star and ex-boyfriend. The lyrics like “And how survive the earth so long?” and “You’re not evil, just not evolving” feel like pointed jabs at someone who’s beautiful but a little lost in the maturity department.

Sabrina and Barry dated for about a year before going their separate ways in December 2024, reportedly due to conflicting career priorities. (Sounds like Sabrina’s had enough of waiting for a grown-up.)

The music video: a hilarious, quirky ride

The music video adds another layer of fun with a vintage Southwestern vibe. Sabrina plays a hitchhiking hillbilly navigating a desert filled with clueless “manchildren.” One guy washes his face with gasoline, another gives her a ride in a shopping-cart sidecar attached to his motorcycle—yes, really. It’s chaotic, campy, and totally Sabrina.

The video’s aesthetic calls back to her Short n’ Sweet era visuals, but this time, she’s flying solo—owning every scene with sharp wit and undeniable style.

A fun detail: she never hops on a yellow submarine, which some fans speculate is a cheeky nod to Barry Keoghan’s upcoming role as Ringo Starr in the Beatles biopic. Theories abound online!

What are fans saying?

Social media is buzzing. Some are calling Manchild a “Barbie-fied cousin to Miley’s Flowers,” others see early Taylor Swift–level petty vibes. And many are just loving Sabrina’s ability to channel heartbreak into a catchy, empowering pop anthem.

On release day, Sabrina thanked her fans with:

“Thank you always and forever for listening. And thank you men for testing me!!”

A classy queen who still knows how to throw shade.