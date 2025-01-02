Meghan Markle Makes a Splashy Return to Instagram with Beachy Debut Post

New year, new Instagram vibes!

Meghan Markle has officially made her grand return to the social media scene, launching her very own Instagram account under the handle @meghan. And let’s just say, her first post is giving major zen energy.

The debut video, filmed by none other than Prince Harry, captures Meghan jogging barefoot along a cloudy beach near their Montecito, California, home. Dressed in a breezy all-white outfit, Meghan slows down to carve “2025” into the sand before laughing and running off into the waves.

While comments are disabled on the post (classic Meghan), her A-list friends—Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France—were quick to hit the like button. The post also marks a significant comeback for Meghan, whose last Instagram post was nearly five years ago on the now-defunct @sussexroyal account she shared with Harry.

From Royal Accounts to Solo Adventures

For those keeping track, Meghan stepped away from personal social media back in January 2018, shortly after her engagement to Harry. Later, the couple’s joint @sussexroyal account was deactivated when they decided to step back as senior royals.

But now, it looks like Meghan is turning the page and starting fresh. Her new profile features a sleek black-and-white photo of herself in a white dress as the profile pic. And while the account is just getting started, it already boasts a casual 190,000 followers (and counting).

What’s Next for Meghan in 2025?

If this beachy debut is any indication, Meghan’s 2025 is shaping up to be a major glow-up year. She’s reportedly working on a Netflix project centred around cooking, gardening, and entertaining. Think of it as the ultimate lifestyle escape, Markle-style.

So, will @meghan become your next Instagram obsession? With a start like this, it’s hard not to hit that follow button.