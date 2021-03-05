Meghan Markle Spills The Royal Tea To Oprah!

The royal tea just keeps getting hotter! Tensions are escalating over the Oprah tell-all. A sure sign the royal gloves are off?

Megan Markle used the phrase, “the firm” in the new promo. It suggests the royals are more worried about business than being a family.

The new 30-second teaser clip was released seven hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement saying it was going to investigate allegations that Megan bullied staffers. Megan is calling it a “calculated smear campaign.”

Oprah’s two-hour interview airs Sunday night on CBS.