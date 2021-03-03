Men Wearing Makeup During Zoom Calls Now

It’s not just women who are horrified about how they look on zoom. Men are starting to improve their appearance on zoom by wearing concealer.

Man makeup has become very popular and has seen a spike in sales since the start of this pandemic.

In addition to moisturizer and concealer, men are scooping up “Eyebrow and Beard Fix,” which fills in gaps in uneven beards, hairlines, and eyebrows.

Google says that searches for “men’s makeup looks” jumped almost 80% last year from 2019 and other top searchers included “covering redness,” “hiding acne,” and “hiding bags under eyes.”