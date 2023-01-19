Men Who Use Viagra Are 25% Less Likely To Suffer Early Death According to New Study

Viagra can help men with more than just their bedroom issues.

There’s a new study that found Viagra to lower the risk of heart disease in men by 39% and it even helps reduce the risk of early death.

Researchers from the University of Southern California studied 70,000 adult men with an average age of 52 who’d been diagnosed with the man issue at some point between 2006 and 2020.

Then they looked at participants’ medical records, factoring in race, height and weight. Those men who had taken the little blue pill were less likely to suffer from heart issues and deaths from heart conditions dropped significantly.

Experts believe Viagra increases blood flow to the heart’s arteries and improves the overall oxygen flow throughout the body.

Men who used those drugs also had a longer life span on average. Throughout the study period, their risk of early death dropped by 25%.