Men Who Wear This, Are More Likely To Cheat!

According to a University of Michigan study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, men who wear extravagant fashions with large luxury logos embroidered on them are more likely to be untrustworthy.

Males who own tees with larger brand emblems were “rated higher on mating effort, lower on parental investment,” researchers said, and have a higher interest in engaging in brief sexual affairs.

The study showed these men are also less interested in having long-term and committed romantic relationships.

They are also less attracted to women who want these long-term relationships compared to men who own shirts with a smaller logo.

