Merriam-Webster Adds More Gen Z Words and Meanings… Oh, Good!

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary just got a little more Gen Z-friendly, with the addition of new words and updated meanings that capture the ever-evolving language of the digital age.

If you’ve been keeping up with social media trends or food fads, some of these words might already be part of your daily vocabulary. But for those still catching up, here’s a breakdown of some of the standout entries.

For You Page (FYP)

Ever wondered why your TikTok feed is so perfectly curated? That’s your For You page (or FYP) at work. Now officially defined as a social media feed that shows personalized content based on your interests, this term has become a central part of how we experience platforms like TikTok.

Touch Grass

Need a break from the digital world? Maybe it’s time to touch grass. This phrase, now recognized by Merriam-Webster, means getting back to reality and engaging in normal, offline activities. It’s the perfect reminder to log off and step outside now and then!

Nepo Baby

The internet can’t stop talking about nepo babies. It’s a catchy way of describing people who have gained success or opportunities thanks to family connections, usually in entertainment or fashion. Think Hollywood dynasties and celebrity offspring!

Street Corn

Here’s a tasty one: street corn. This refers to grilled corn on the cob, typically slathered with a creamy spread and other flavourful toppings. If you’ve ever had elote, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

Burrata & Capicola

Foodies, take note. Burrata is now officially described as a ball-shaped mozzarella casing that contains curds and cream, and capicola is seasoned Italian pork, usually cut from the neck and top shoulder. Your charcuterie board just got a dictionary-approved upgrade!

Ultra-Processed

In the age of ingredient awareness, ultra-processed has found its way into the dictionary. This word describes foods made primarily with processed ingredients, often packed with artificial additives. Not exactly the best choice for your health, but good to know when scanning labels.

International Bitterness Unit

For craft beer lovers, International Bitterness Unit (IBU) is here to stay. This term measures the concentration of bitter compounds in hops, helping beer enthusiasts determine just how bitter their brew will be.

Cash Grab

Ever feel like something is a shameless money-making ploy? That’s a cash grab—a greedy pursuit of profit, usually without much regard for ethics or quality. It’s a term you’ve likely heard when people talk about low-effort movie sequels or overhyped products.

Shadow Ban

Lastly, shadow ban makes the list, defining the practice of subtly hiding a user’s content without their knowledge. If your posts suddenly get fewer likes, you might just be a victim of the elusive shadow ban.

Merriam-Webster’s latest update proves that language is always evolving, and Gen Z is certainly leaving its mark. Whether you’re scrolling through your FYP or grabbing some street corn, these new words will keep you in the know.