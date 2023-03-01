Listen Live

Michael B Jordan Apologized to his Mom after Making Calvin Klein Debut

The Hollywood actor sent fans into a meltdown when he unveiled the images this week, showing him posing in just a pair of boxers.

Appearing on the red carpet for the Creed III premiere on Monday in LA, he was questioned about the campaign and his thoughts on the finished product.

‘I was like, my mamma’s gonna have to see this,’ he joked to a reporter!

‘Let me call her and be like, “I’m sorry. It’s out here. Got my business all out in the streets – literally”.

Aside from basically shattering the internet, Michael is having a whale of a time professionally, having both directed and starred in the latest Creed sequel.

Michael B. Jordan Buys Teen New Retainer To Replace The One She Broke Watching Black Panther Scene

Michael already has his eye on his next project behind the camera, revealing that he has a few genres in mind.  Creed III is out on Friday!

