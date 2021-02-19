Michael Bublé is Back in the Studio!

Michael Bublé has announced that he’s “put the first vocal down” for his new studio record. There’s nHis last studio album, Love, was released in November of 2018.

He asked fans if they had “any requests” for him.

Is there a song you’d like to hear Bublé sing?

I have officially put the first vocal down on my new studio record. I can’t wait to start sharing stuff with you guys!! Any requests?? pic.twitter.com/kluDp0WD80 — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) February 19, 2021

Bublé continues to be the spokesperson for Bubly carbonated water.