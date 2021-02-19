Listen Live

Michael Bublé is Back in the Studio!

What song would you like him to record?

By Kool Celebrities

Michael Bublé has announced that he’s “put the first vocal down” for his new studio record. There’s nHis last studio album, Love, was released in November of 2018.

He asked fans if they had “any requests” for him.

Is there a song you’d like to hear Bublé sing?

 

 

 

Bublé continues to be the spokesperson for Bubly carbonated water.

 

 

