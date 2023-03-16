Michael J. Fox Says Parkinson’s Sucks

“Parkinson’s sucks — but it’s a great life,” said Fox, 61, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 29 in 1991.

The “Back to the Future” star opened up about his health condition Tuesday while promoting his new documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas.

“I have no regrets,” he said, sitting alongside his new film’s director Davis Guggenheim, of Oscar-winning “An Inconvenient Truth” fame.

“You do what you have to do, but you do not want to kill yourself. And that’s when I stopped.”

“Pity is a benign form of abuse,” the actor continued. “I can feel sorry for myself, but I don’t have time for that.”

“There is stuff to be learned from this, so let’s do that and move on,” he added.

The Canada-born actor thanked his fans for their support throughout his career, saying, “My fans have given me my life.”

He disclosed his medical battle in 1998 after paparazzi “heckled” him into doing so.

In 2021, Fox opened up to “Entertainment Tonight” about how the paparazzi forced him to disclose his diagnosis to the public.

MJF’s new documentary will begin streaming on Apple TV + In May.