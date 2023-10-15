Michelle Williams Will Be Narrating The Audio Version of Britney Spear’s Memoir 

Oscar-nominated actress, Michelle Williams, will be the voice behind the audio version of Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, releasing October 24.

Britney revealed that she will only be reading a small part of the audiobook but is grateful that Michelle Williams will be reading the rest.

Michelle Williams is a five-time Oscar-nominated actress best known for television and film roles that include Dawson’s Creek, The Fabelmans and Blue Valentine. Williams says she is proud to lend her voice to the project as a supporter of Spears.

“I stand with Britney,” she simply said in a statement to show her support.

The Woman in Me is scheduled to be released on October 24 via Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

The revealing memoir arrives after Spears successfully fought a highly public court-ordered conservatorship back in 2021. The “Gimme More” singer had been under conservatorship for 13 years before giving a passionate testimony that led to an L.A. judge to terminate the arrangement on November 21, 2021.