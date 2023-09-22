Listen Live

Britney Spears 2002 Movie “Crossroads” Returns To Theatres For Global Fan Event

Bust out those low rise bell-bottoms!

Britney Fans! Get ready to recall what it’s like to not be a girl, but not yet a woman!

The 2002 coming-of-age movie “Crossroads” — the first feature to star Britney Spears — will return to theatres. It’s playing for just two nights, on Oct. 23 and 25, as part of a fan event from Trafalgar Releasing, Sony Music Entertainment and RCA Records. The theatrical re-release is tied to Spears’ upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me,” which drops on Oct. 24.

“Crossroads” will play in 875 locations across 24 countries and will include a bonus sing-along of two Spears songs that were part of the film but have never been seen on the big screen. 

The re-release will also include the launch of a “Crossroads” merchandise line featuring movie-inspired tops, sweats and jackets, along with recreations of wardrobe pieces worn by the cast in the film.

