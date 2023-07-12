Britney Spears Will Release Her New Book This Fall

The story we’ve all been waiting for. Pop star Britney Spears will be releasing her highly-anticipated memoir this fall.

The title is The Woman in Me and is set to be released on October 24!

According to Jennifer Bergstrom, the Senior Vice President and Publisher for Gallery Books, The memoir will reveal “her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in Pop music history” and “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The Woman in Me comes after Spears successfully fought a court-ordered conservatorship back in 2021. The “Gimme More” singer had been under conservatorship for 13 years before giving a passionate testimony that led to an L.A. judge to terminate the arrangement on November 21, 2021.

Britney was in Las Vegas last week to celebrate the book’s completion!