Britney Spears Lands One Of The Biggest Book Deals Of All Times

Britney is said to receive more than $15 million for her life story!

Simon & Schuster won the bidding war for a tell-all memoir that no doubt will include Britney’s experience under her 13 years of conservatorship.

A source told the New York Post‘s Page Six column: “The deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

In 2017 The Obama book deal with said to be worth $60 million and in 2001, former president Bill Clinton was paid $15 million for his autobiography ‘My Life’.