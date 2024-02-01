Microsoft Working with AI to Create Humanoid Robots

Figure AI Inc., is a startup developing humanlike robots with Microsoft Corp. and OpenAI…

Figure is working on an AI-powered robot that looks and moves like a human. The company has said it hopes its machine, called Figure 01, will be able to perform dangerous jobs that are unsuitable for humans and that its technology will help alleviate labor shortages.

Soon there will be robots everywhere…The AI robotics industry has been busy lately. Earlier this month, OpenAI-backed Norwegian AI robotics startup 1X Technologies AS raised $100 million. Vancouver-based Sanctuary AI is developing a humanoid robot called Phoenix. And Elon Musk has previously said Tesla Inc. is working on a robot called Optimus.