MIKE MYERS GIVES MARK CARNEY A VERY PEC-ULIAR TRIBUTE 🇨🇦💪

Well, apparently Mark Carney has been hitting the gym.

Or AI has.

After the Prime Minister walked away from trade talks with the U.S. last week without a deal, Mike Myers decided to celebrate Carney in the most 2026 way possible:

By posting what appears to be an AI-generated image of the Prime Minister absolutely JACKED.

And we're not talking “I've been doing a few push-ups” jacked.

We're talking:

Captain Canada meets Marvel superhero meets guy who won't stop telling you how much protein is in cottage cheese.

The image shows a muscular Carney looking significantly more... pec-forward than we've traditionally seen from Canadian prime ministers.

Mike Myers, of course, has become one of Canada's loudest celebrity cheerleaders.

The Scarborough-born comedian ramped up his Canadian patriotism after Donald Trump began talking about Canada becoming the 51st state.

RELATED: Mike Myers to Receive Icon Award at Canadian Screen Awards

Myers famously appeared on Saturday Night Live wearing a “Canada Is Not for Sale” shirt, and later teamed up with Carney for that memorable “elbows up” campaign ad before the federal election.

Now, following the latest round of Canada-U.S. trade tension, Myers appears to have decided words simply weren't enough.

Carney needed abs.

Honestly, Canadian politics has changed. We used to measure prime ministers by economic policy, diplomacy and leadership. Now apparently we're asking:

“Yeah, but what can he bench?”

And with all the talk about another Austin Powers movie, maybe Myers has already found his next character.

Forget International Man of Mystery.

Meet:

MARK CARNEY: INTERNATIONAL MAN OF MONETARY POLICY.

His weapon?

Fiscal responsibility.

His weakness?

Leg day.