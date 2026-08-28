Mike Myers Turns a Toronto Subway Station Into His Own Dance Floor

Mike Myers is proving that you really can find a little fun anywhere, even while waiting for a subway train.

The Toronto-born comedian recently shared a video of himself dancing at Bloor-Yonge Station while a subway musician played the keyboard. And when we say dancing, we mean full commitment, Myers was leaping, spinning and busting out some moves that looked suspiciously ballet-inspired.

His caption? “Kinda chic to dance in the subway.” Honestly, he may be onto something.

The Austin Powers star was dressed for a very Toronto commute: black New Balance sneakers, cargo pants and a George Harrison T-shirt. And somehow, the people around him seemed more interested in catching their trains than realizing they were standing next to one of Canada’s most famous comedians.

Even the TTC joined the fun, joking that they absolutely approved of Myers’ impromptu performance.

Myers grew up in Scarborough, so this subway moment feels pretty on-brand. Although, according to the TTC, there was one thing that could have made it even more Toronto: doing the whole routine at Kennedy Station.

Forget Juilliard. Maybe the TTC is Toronto’s newest ballet school. 💃🚇