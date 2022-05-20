Millennials Want To Clone Themselves To Make “Housekeepers”

Three-quarters of millennial moms are hiding how they feel from their families, according to new research.

A new poll of 2,028 American millennial moms found that 73% feel like they constantly have to put up a strong face for their families’ sakes – as they’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed at least five days a week (34%).

While the average mom feels rewarded from their role as a mom four days a week, just over a third (34%) feel rewarded less often, which may contribute to their stressors.

Some of the top worries on moms’ minds currently are finances (40%) and their mental health (37%).

The results also found that seven in 10 moms often hold back their feelings and don’t tell their partner and/or family when they’re feeling stressed because they don’t think they’ll get the support they need (54%) or they fear feeling like a failure (46%).

The survey found millennial moms are often taking on more than they can chew – with four in five saying they often take on the mindset of “I’ll just do it myself” to make sure everything gets done for their families properly and promptly.

That being said – nine in 10 are so busy they’d jump at the opportunity to clone themselves (88%) because they’re feeling burnt out and exhausted (76%), with the average respondent saying they’d need four clones to handle all their jobs and tasks.

Moms shared that their clones would be assigned jobs such as housekeeper to keep their home tidy, babysitter to keep an eye on the kids or personal assistant to help get their lives organized.

Other jobs moms would delegate to their clones included a tutor or homework helper, a handywoman to fix things around the house and a chauffeur for all of their family’s needs.

WHAT JOBS WOULD MOMS WANT THEIR CLONES TO DO?