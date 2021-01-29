Nearly Two-Thirds Of Moms Feel Guilty For Doing This Instead Of Spending Time With The Kids

Messy kitchens are leaving millennial moms anxious and moody, according to new research.

Does a messy kitchen haunt your dreams? Over half of moms in a new survey say that they can’t sleep at night unless their kitchen is clean.

The average sink has at least five dirty dishes at any one time finds the survey.

The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, found 72% of respondents admitted their kitchens have become significantly messier in recent months.

Since the lockdown began, 69% of moms confess that the sink has dirty dishes more often than not.

Here’s how moms deal with the mess!