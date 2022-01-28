Millions of People Are ‘Happy To Live’ With COVID At This Point!

According to a new poll, millions are prepared to always wear a mask in public and are coming to terms with the increased complications of travelling.

According to a new poll, over half of the people say they are happy ‘living with covid,’ with the average adult feeling this way for the last five months – despite soaring numbers over the winter and the introduction of more restrictions in December.

While more than seven in 10 are fed up with the ever-changing rules and regulations and would rather accept the virus as part of everyday life instead.

Related: Do face masks make people look more attractive?..

And 40 percent are okay with the fact they might have to always wear masks in public places, while 18 percent no longer care if it means booking holidays are now ‘complicated’ and ‘uncertain’.

The poll was conducted by a RapidTest company and the research showed that people are prepared to accept covid as part of their daily lives. People just want to make plans without the fear of last-minute cancellations.

Nearly six in 10 have even stopped booking holidays altogether because it’s too stressful when worrying about delays or cancellations.

While 60 percent have already experienced trips that have had to be postponed or changed.

More