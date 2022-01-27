Minnie Mouse Will Have A New Outfit For The First Time Ever!

She’s ditching her Iconic Polka dot dress for a designer pantsuit!

Disneyland Paris announced on Tuesday that Minnie will wear trousers designed by Stella McCartney for the theme park’s upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration.

The party will launch in March for Women’s History Month, which inspired the new look.

Related: Minnie Mouse Gets her Star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame…

The park’s Twitter account shared a sneak peek of Minnie’s new outfit, which consists of a dark blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit and matching bow in her hair.

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” the account wrote.