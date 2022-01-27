Minnie Mouse Will Have A New Outfit For The First Time Ever!
Minnie will be wearing pants for the first time!
She’s ditching her Iconic Polka dot dress for a designer pantsuit!
Disneyland Paris announced on Tuesday that Minnie will wear trousers designed by Stella McCartney for the theme park’s upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration.
The party will launch in March for Women’s History Month, which inspired the new look.
The park’s Twitter account shared a sneak peek of Minnie’s new outfit, which consists of a dark blue and black polka-dotted pantsuit and matching bow in her hair.
“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous,” the account wrote.
Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36
— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022