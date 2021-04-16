Listen Live

Mister Rogers’ Former Pittsburgh House On The Market For $855,000

The former house of late television legend Fred Rogers is up for sale

By Dirt/Divas

The red brick house on Northumberland Street in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh has a large concrete porch and a bright yellow front door.

The 3,693-square-foot home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 2 fireplaces, according to a listing for the residence.

 

 

Rogers and his wife lived in the house in the 1950s and 60s before he became a PBS star in “Mister Rogers’ Neighbourhood.”

 

 

The house is on the market for $850,000.

