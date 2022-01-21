M&M’s Are Getting A New Look To Become More ‘Inclusive’

A makeover for the beloved M&M characters has got a lot of people talking on social media.

M&M’s parent company, Mars Inc., announced Thursday that the candy characters will have “more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”

That means giving the M&M’s arms and legs that match their shell colours, instead of the tan flesh tone the previous version had.

The two female characters will wear less stereotypically feminine attire now, as well — the brown M&M’s heels have been lowered to sensible pumps, and in lieu of her signature go-go boots, the green M&M now sports a pair of “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence.”

The company said the new look is part of its “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

As you can imagine, people have a lot to say about it! Many people want the M&M’s to stay the way they are.

Here are some of the comments:

“I am a single-issue voter and my issue: KEEP THE GREEN M&M A HOT SEXY LADY,” a Twitter user wrote in response to the green M&M’s new vibe.

“Orange will acknowledge his anxiety,” read the text of a tweeted meme featuring Don Draper of “Mad Men.”

100% here for a sneakerhead m&m we are an oppressed community that deserves representation pic.twitter.com/CG4VHcZLla — drip posting (@paradoomer) January 20, 2022

The new M&M’s: ‘throwing shine and not shade’

The female M&M’s wear subtler makeup, without dramatic lashes.

The two female characters will also have a more friendly relationship, instead of the catty one they’ve displayed in M&M’s ads, and they are now “together throwing shine and not shade.”

The red M&M will be nicer to the rest of the gang, and the orange one will “embrace his true self, worries and all,” now that he can “acknowledge his anxiety.”

The M&M’s names will be less gendered, as well, as Mars is forgoing prefixes like “Ms.” and “Mr.” to focus on “their personalities, rather than their gender.”