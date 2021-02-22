Mom Get’s Bullied By Other Parents For Selling Sexy Snaps on OnlyFans App

A California mom says that other parents have been picking on her at the kid’s schools for her sexy snaps online.

Known as “Mrs. Poindexter” on the OnlyFans app, mom Tiffany Poindexter claims to bring in more than $150,000 a month selling access to naughty photos and videos taken by her husband. Parents at her kids’ school, however, are not fans.

Mom Tiffany said they started a campaign to get her three kids kicked out of the school when her account was discovered last summer.

Some moms went as far as to print out some of her online picks and sent them to the principal, who opted not to get involved, according to Tiffany!

Meanwhile, Tiffany’s husband runs the account and says it’s just a case of plain old jealousy!