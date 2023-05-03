Moms Are Confident They Have Superhero Skills!

It takes a village!

#FlorasWalk4PMH

May 3rd marks the 2nd Annual Flora’s Walk Fundraiser for Perinatal Mental Health! This 2023 fundraiser is being led by the Canadian Perinatal Mental Health Collaborative (cpmhc.ca), a non-profit organization working to improve perinatal mental health care in Canada. Join the walk today beginning at 11:30 am at Meridian Place, downtown Barrie… For more info, click here!

MOMS ARE SUPERHEROS!

Moms are confident in themselves as 73% feel they are the best mom in the world.

According to a new survey of 2,000 moms, eight in 10 moms believe that they are the driving force of their family and that the family would be lost without them.

When it comes to their superhero traits, moms are confident in their problem-solving, nurturing, multitasking, organization/time management, and communication skills.

The survey found that 83% of moms look to other moms for support and advice finding it helpful.

An additional 77% of moms reported feeling empowered when they see other moms sharing their hardships and experiences.





TOP 5 SKILLS MOMS ARE CONFIDENT THEY HAVE

Problem-solving – 52%

Nurturing – 50%

Multitasking 41%

Organization/time management – 36%

Communication – 34%



TOP CHALLENGES MOMS FACE

Managing your child’s education and school-related activities -53%

Lack of time for self-care and personal interests -51%

Financial struggles and budgeting -48%

Navigating your child’s health and medical needs -45%

Dealing with behavioural or disciplinary issues with your child -37%

Balancing work and family responsibilities -34%



BEST WAYS MOMS PRIORITIZE SELF-CARE