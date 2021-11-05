Moms Are Making Breast Milk Smoothies To Feed Kids COVID Antibodies

According to the Los Angeles Times, moms in California have started to breast feed their kids longer and are incorporating their breast milk into smoothies for older children to give their unvaccinated offspring COVID antibodies.

Breast feeding for years has its benefits and is backed by science.

A study published this month in the journal Pediatrics found that mothers with COVID-19 antibodies who breastfed for longer periods — 24 months or more — had higher concentrations of the antibodies than mothers who breastfed for shorter periods.

The study points out that, “More studies are needed on how long these antibodies last in [human milk] and on their implication in protecting the breastfeeding population over time.”