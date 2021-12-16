Moms of Teens Christmas Wish List

This is my first Christmas with a teenager! Good times! I’ve noticed a few new habits my 13-year-old has picked up, and they aren’t all awesome!

For Christmas this year, this is my wish list with a teenager in the house!

Clean your room

Bring your cups and plates back to the kitchen

Put your dirty clothes in your laundry basket instead of on the floor or three inches from the basket

Wear a coat when it’s cold

Put down your phone

Watch a movie with me

Go to bed when I tell you- Staying up until midnight on a school night isn’t cool no matter what your friends say on snapchat

Stop looking for food at 10pm when everyone is trying to sleep

Don’t come down in your underpants- it’s not cute anymore

Stop telling me to relax or calm down